Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 47.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.82% to Rs 163.84 crore

Net profit of Saksoft rose 47.59% to Rs 19.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.82% to Rs 163.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 114.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.163.84114.7215.7016.8028.3018.6425.8517.1019.3213.09

