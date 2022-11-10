JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gabriel India standalone net profit rises 46.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Oil India consolidated net profit rises 64.65% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 47.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 42.82% to Rs 163.84 crore

Net profit of Saksoft rose 47.59% to Rs 19.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.82% to Rs 163.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 114.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales163.84114.72 43 OPM %15.7016.80 -PBDT28.3018.64 52 PBT25.8517.10 51 NP19.3213.09 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU