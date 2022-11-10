Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 47.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.82% to Rs 163.84 croreNet profit of Saksoft rose 47.59% to Rs 19.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.82% to Rs 163.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 114.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales163.84114.72 43 OPM %15.7016.80 -PBDT28.3018.64 52 PBT25.8517.10 51 NP19.3213.09 48
