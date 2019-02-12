Sakthi Finance standalone net profit declines 13.17% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.18% to Rs 41.86 croreNet profit of Sakthi Finance declined 13.17% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.18% to Rs 41.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 40.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales41.8640.18 4 OPM %71.7973.77 -PBDT5.045.56 -9 PBT4.134.73 -13 NP2.773.19 -13
