JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.27 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit rises 7.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 15.48% to Rs 328.10 crore

Net profit of Sakuma Exports rose 7.72% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.48% to Rs 328.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 388.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales328.10388.20 -15 OPM %0.970.88 -PBDT4.935.08 -3 PBT4.564.62 -1 NP3.212.98 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU