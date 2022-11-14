Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit rises 7.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.48% to Rs 328.10 crore

Net profit of Sakuma Exports rose 7.72% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.48% to Rs 328.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 388.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.328.10388.200.970.884.935.084.564.623.212.98

