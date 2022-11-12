SAL Automotive standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 57.86% to Rs 75.25 crore

Net profit of SAL Automotive rose 75.00% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.86% to Rs 75.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.75.2547.672.501.931.661.181.030.670.770.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)