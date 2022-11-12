JUST IN
SAL Automotive standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 57.86% to Rs 75.25 crore

Net profit of SAL Automotive rose 75.00% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.86% to Rs 75.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales75.2547.67 58 OPM %2.501.93 -PBDT1.661.18 41 PBT1.030.67 54 NP0.770.44 75

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:02 IST

