Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit declines 63.23% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.10% to Rs 108.62 crore

Net profit of Salasar Techno Engineering declined 63.23% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.10% to Rs 108.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 187.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.75% to Rs 22.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.64% to Rs 526.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 654.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

