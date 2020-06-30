Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit declines 63.23% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SAL Automotive reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter
SAL Automotive reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit declines 65.44% in the December 2019 quarter
Salasar Techno Engineering standalone net profit declines 68.32% in the December 2019 quarter
Mega Fin (India) standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 42.10% to Rs 108.62 croreNet profit of Salasar Techno Engineering declined 63.23% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.10% to Rs 108.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 187.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.75% to Rs 22.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.64% to Rs 526.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 654.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales108.62187.59 -42 526.25654.88 -20 OPM %8.8712.41 -9.8411.20 - PBDT5.9318.29 -68 32.9457.90 -43 PBT4.6517.10 -73 27.9553.30 -48 NP3.7410.17 -63 22.3833.28 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU