JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

B.L.Kashyap & Sons reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.94 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Kemp & Co standalone net profit rises 187.10% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit declines 63.23% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 42.10% to Rs 108.62 crore

Net profit of Salasar Techno Engineering declined 63.23% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.10% to Rs 108.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 187.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.75% to Rs 22.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.64% to Rs 526.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 654.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales108.62187.59 -42 526.25654.88 -20 OPM %8.8712.41 -9.8411.20 - PBDT5.9318.29 -68 32.9457.90 -43 PBT4.6517.10 -73 27.9553.30 -48 NP3.7410.17 -63 22.3833.28 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 08:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU