Salasar Techno spurts on bagging Rs 143-cr order in Nepal

Salasar Techno Engineering (STEL) rallied 4.12% to Rs 51.80 after the company has received an order worth Rs 143 crore from Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

Order includes procurement of material equipment, associated accessories and necessary installation services including design, erection, testing and commissioning of 33/11 KV substations and 33 KV, 11 KV, 400 V lines and distribution system networks in Dang, Rukum East and Baitadi Districts of Nepal.

The above order strengthens its existing orderbook and will be executed in next 24 Months i.e. over FY23, FY24 and FY25.

Shashank Agarwal form the management team said, We are very happy to announce this significant order win worth Rs. 143 crore from Nepal Electricity Authority which is first ever engineering procurement and construction (EPC) order awarded to Salasar Techno Engineering by any foreign country. This order has enabled us to establish our presence in exports market and acts as a testimony of confidence placed by the foreign clients on STEL's continuous efforts to design, supply, and execute the orders in time and while following the best in class industry standards,

Further he added, On the financial front, this order win strengthens our already robust order-book and is expected to yield good margins.

Salasar Techno Engg is engaged in manufacturing and sale of galvanized steel structure including telecom towers, transmission line towers and solar panels.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 25.7% to Rs 7.44 crore despite of 29.2% rise in net sales to Rs 258.73 crore in Q2 FY22.

