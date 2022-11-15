JUST IN
Salguti Industries standalone net profit declines 53.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.77% to Rs 24.47 crore

Net profit of Salguti Industries declined 53.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.77% to Rs 24.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.4729.40 -17 OPM %4.664.69 -PBDT0.540.54 0 PBT0.030.07 -57 NP0.070.15 -53

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:17 IST

