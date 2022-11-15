Salguti Industries standalone net profit declines 53.33% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Salguti Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up new plant for supplying packing material to Grasim
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up facility at Panipat
Khaitan (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Textile Industry has a big role in making FTAs a success: Piyush Goyal
-
Sales decline 16.77% to Rs 24.47 croreNet profit of Salguti Industries declined 53.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.77% to Rs 24.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.4729.40 -17 OPM %4.664.69 -PBDT0.540.54 0 PBT0.030.07 -57 NP0.070.15 -53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU