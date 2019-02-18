Salona Cotspin standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 2.13% to Rs 29.37 crore

Net profit of Salona Cotspin declined 83.33% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 2.13% to Rs 29.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 30.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales29.3730.01 -2 OPM %5.866.90 -PBDT0.871.18 -26 PBT0.050.24 -79 NP0.030.18 -83

