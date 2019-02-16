Salora International reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 62.40% to Rs 47.81 croreNet Loss of Salora International reported to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 62.40% to Rs 47.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 29.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales47.8129.44 62 OPM %0.420.10 -PBDT-1.71-1.59 -8 PBT-2.20-2.10 -5 NP-1.44-1.43 -1
