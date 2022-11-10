JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Golden Crest Education & Services standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit rises 19.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.80% to Rs 245.62 crore

Net profit of Salzer Electronics rose 19.01% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.80% to Rs 245.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 200.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales245.62200.02 23 OPM %10.449.54 -PBDT19.0215.28 24 PBT14.9311.12 34 NP9.397.89 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU