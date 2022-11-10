Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit rises 19.01% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems standalone net profit rises 483.33% in the September 2022 quarter
Precision Electronics standalone net profit rises 35.37% in the September 2022 quarter
Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit rises 528.57% in the September 2022 quarter
Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 1401.64% in the June 2022 quarter
Electronica India and productronica India catalyzed self-reliance for domestic electronics manufacturing with their 2022 editions
-
Sales rise 22.80% to Rs 245.62 croreNet profit of Salzer Electronics rose 19.01% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.80% to Rs 245.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 200.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales245.62200.02 23 OPM %10.449.54 -PBDT19.0215.28 24 PBT14.9311.12 34 NP9.397.89 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU