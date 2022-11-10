Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit rises 19.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.80% to Rs 245.62 crore

Net profit of Salzer Electronics rose 19.01% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.80% to Rs 245.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 200.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.245.62200.0210.449.5419.0215.2814.9311.129.397.89

