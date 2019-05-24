Salzer Electronics standalone net profit rises 72.99% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.32% to Rs 155.04 crore

Net profit of Electronics rose 72.99% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.32% to Rs 155.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 126.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.68% to Rs 23.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.42% to Rs 559.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 442.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

155.04126.75559.77442.7710.8712.9511.3712.0411.5811.6944.4741.499.178.7432.3130.958.394.8523.9620.02

