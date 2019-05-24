Salzer Electronics standalone net profit rises 72.99% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.32% to Rs 155.04 croreNet profit of Salzer Electronics rose 72.99% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.32% to Rs 155.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 126.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.68% to Rs 23.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.42% to Rs 559.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 442.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales155.04126.75 22 559.77442.77 26 OPM %10.8712.95 -11.3712.04 - PBDT11.5811.69 -1 44.4741.49 7 PBT9.178.74 5 32.3130.95 4 NP8.394.85 73 23.9620.02 20
