Business Standard

Sam Industries standalone net profit rises 43.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 293.37% to Rs 6.53 crore

Net profit of Sam Industries rose 43.20% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 293.37% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.531.66 293 OPM %49.1627.71 -PBDT3.401.77 92 PBT3.301.68 96 NP2.421.69 43

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:43 IST

