Sam Industries standalone net profit rises 43.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 293.37% to Rs 6.53 crore

Net profit of Sam Industries rose 43.20% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 293.37% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.6.531.6649.1627.713.401.773.301.682.421.69

