Sam Industries standalone net profit rises 43.20% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sam Industries standalone net profit declines 4.13% in the March 2022 quarter
Sam Katgara, Partner, Jeena & Co, receives lifetime achievement award at the 14th ELSC Leadership Awards 2022
Praj Industries standalone net profit rises 140.27% in the September 2022 quarter
Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 13.16% in the September 2022 quarter
Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 38.36% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 293.37% to Rs 6.53 croreNet profit of Sam Industries rose 43.20% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 293.37% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.531.66 293 OPM %49.1627.71 -PBDT3.401.77 92 PBT3.301.68 96 NP2.421.69 43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU