Raasi Refractories standalone net profit declines 23.81% in the June 2020 quarter
Samrat Pharmachem standalone net profit declines 57.22% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.59% to Rs 35.27 crore

Net profit of Samrat Pharmachem declined 57.22% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 0.59% to Rs 35.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales35.2735.48 -1 OPM %4.597.86 -PBDT1.182.66 -56 PBT1.072.55 -58 NP0.801.87 -57

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 10:08 IST

