Samrat Pharmachem standalone net profit declines 57.22% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.59% to Rs 35.27 crore

Net profit of Samrat Pharmachem declined 57.22% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 0.59% to Rs 35.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.35.2735.484.597.861.182.661.072.550.801.87

