Samrat Pharmachem standalone net profit declines 70.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Samrat Pharmachem declined 70.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.88% to Rs 30.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 175.32% to Rs 4.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.67% to Rs 137.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 111.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

