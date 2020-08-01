Samrat Pharmachem standalone net profit declines 70.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.88% to Rs 30.28 croreNet profit of Samrat Pharmachem declined 70.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.88% to Rs 30.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 175.32% to Rs 4.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.67% to Rs 137.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 111.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales30.2836.43 -17 137.45111.14 24 OPM %3.075.35 -4.832.86 - PBDT0.681.79 -62 6.232.58 141 PBT0.571.69 -66 5.802.16 169 NP0.391.30 -70 4.241.54 175
