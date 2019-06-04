Samrat Pharmachem standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 37.73% to Rs 36.43 croreNet profit of Samrat Pharmachem rose 85.71% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.73% to Rs 36.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.17% to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.13% to Rs 111.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 92.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales36.4326.45 38 111.1492.52 20 OPM %5.355.41 -2.866.42 - PBDT1.791.34 34 2.585.33 -52 PBT1.691.25 35 2.164.92 -56 NP1.300.70 86 1.543.22 -52
