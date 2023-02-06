Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd up for third straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 77.05, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 36.1% in last one year as compared to a 2.99% gain in NIFTY and a 16.51% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 77.05, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 17728.9. The Sensex is at 60397.8, down 0.73%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has added around 0.13% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 52.34 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

