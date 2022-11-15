Samyak International consolidated net profit rises 151.61% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Davangere Sugar Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 22.50% to Rs 4.96 crore

Net profit of Samyak International rose 151.61% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.50% to Rs 4.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.966.40 -23 OPM %32.2617.66 -PBDT1.571.10 43 PBT0.790.31 155 NP0.780.31 152

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:42 IST

