Samyak International consolidated net profit rises 151.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Samyak International rose 151.61% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.50% to Rs 4.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.966.4032.2617.661.571.100.790.310.780.31

