Samyak International consolidated net profit rises 151.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.50% to Rs 4.96 croreNet profit of Samyak International rose 151.61% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.50% to Rs 4.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.966.40 -23 OPM %32.2617.66 -PBDT1.571.10 43 PBT0.790.31 155 NP0.780.31 152
