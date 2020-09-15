Sanco Trans consolidated net profit rises 483.33% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 24.21% to Rs 17.78 croreNet profit of Sanco Trans rose 483.33% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 24.21% to Rs 17.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales17.7823.46 -24 OPM %6.927.20 -PBDT1.441.37 5 PBT0.620.07 786 NP0.350.06 483
