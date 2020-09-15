Sanco Trans consolidated net profit rises 483.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.21% to Rs 17.78 crore

Net profit of Sanco Trans rose 483.33% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 24.21% to Rs 17.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.17.7823.466.927.201.441.370.620.070.350.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)