Sanco Trans standalone net profit rises 1.96% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 34.87% to Rs 30.52 croreNet profit of Sanco Trans rose 1.96% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.87% to Rs 30.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.23% to Rs 105.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales30.5222.63 35 105.6987.91 20 OPM %8.757.07 -4.664.62 - PBDT2.701.96 38 4.834.49 8 PBT1.480.36 311 -0.51-2.02 75 NP1.561.53 2 -0.37-0.79 53
