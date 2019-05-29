JUST IN
Sandesh standalone net profit rises 31.89% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 21.04% to Rs 108.73 crore

Net profit of Sandesh rose 31.89% to Rs 21.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.04% to Rs 108.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 89.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.84% to Rs 63.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 79.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 416.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 374.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales108.7389.83 21 416.88374.80 11 OPM %27.1527.46 -20.8631.43 - PBDT36.3627.82 31 106.30131.18 -19 PBT34.0725.55 33 97.44122.67 -21 NP21.3016.15 32 63.1179.72 -21

