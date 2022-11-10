Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit declines 23.10% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 471.62% in the June 2022 quarter
Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 19.04% in the September 2022 quarter
InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit declines 12.26% in the September 2022 quarter
Sterlite Technologies consolidated net profit declines 58.10% in the September 2022 quarter
Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 89.62% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 746.28 croreNet profit of Sandhar Technologies declined 23.10% to Rs 16.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 746.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 618.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales746.28618.34 21 OPM %7.599.04 -PBDT52.8954.33 -3 PBT23.8129.64 -20 NP16.2821.17 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU