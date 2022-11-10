Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit declines 23.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 746.28 crore

Net profit of Sandhar Technologies declined 23.10% to Rs 16.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 746.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 618.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.746.28618.347.599.0452.8954.3323.8129.6416.2821.17

