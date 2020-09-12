Sangal Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sangal Papers standalone net profit rises 21.05% in the March 2020 quarter
Ruchira Papers standalone net profit declines 93.96% in the March 2020 quarter
Ruchira Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.53 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Ganga Papers India standalone net profit rises 271.43% in the March 2020 quarter
Gayatri Tissue & Papers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 54.77% to Rs 16.55 croreNet loss of Sangal Papers reported to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.77% to Rs 16.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales16.5536.59 -55 OPM %-3.322.81 -PBDT-0.900.78 PL PBT-1.240.44 PL NP-1.240.40 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU