Sangal Papers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.72% to Rs 55.38 croreNet profit of Sangal Papers reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.72% to Rs 55.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales55.3837.49 48 OPM %2.040.56 -PBDT1.23-0.08 LP PBT0.87-0.45 LP NP0.55-0.49 LP
