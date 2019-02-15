Sangal Papers standalone net profit rises 265.00% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 18.80% to Rs 36.71 crore

Net profit of Sangal Papers rose 265.00% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.80% to Rs 36.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 30.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales36.7130.90 19 OPM %5.093.82 -PBDT1.650.84 96 PBT1.360.58 134 NP1.460.40 265

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 16:55 IST

