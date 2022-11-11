JUST IN
Sangam (India) consolidated net profit rises 1.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.06% to Rs 709.32 crore

Net profit of Sangam (India) rose 1.54% to Rs 30.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 709.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 638.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales709.32638.68 11 OPM %11.0911.50 -PBDT65.3264.95 1 PBT43.2746.84 -8 NP30.3329.87 2

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:36 IST

