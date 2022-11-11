Sangam (India) consolidated net profit rises 1.54% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sangam (India) consolidated net profit rises 307.53% in the June 2022 quarter
Sangam (India) achieves highest ever revenue and net profit since inception
Sangam (India) consolidated net profit rises 59.33% in the March 2022 quarter
Elitecon International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Aishanya and Dhruvika mesmerise the audience with their live performance of the duet Arangetram at Triveni Kala Sangam
-
Sales rise 11.06% to Rs 709.32 croreNet profit of Sangam (India) rose 1.54% to Rs 30.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 709.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 638.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales709.32638.68 11 OPM %11.0911.50 -PBDT65.3264.95 1 PBT43.2746.84 -8 NP30.3329.87 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU