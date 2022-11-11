Sangam (India) consolidated net profit rises 1.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.06% to Rs 709.32 crore

Net profit of Sangam (India) rose 1.54% to Rs 30.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 709.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 638.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

