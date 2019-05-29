Sangam (India) standalone net profit declines 93.81% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.90% to Rs 488.90 croreNet profit of Sangam (India) declined 93.81% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.90% to Rs 488.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 429.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.74% to Rs 15.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.39% to Rs 1873.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1637.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales488.90429.24 14 1873.631637.91 14 OPM %8.098.26 -8.677.77 - PBDT24.4624.99 -2 104.9489.70 17 PBT4.485.84 -23 24.4612.65 93 NP1.5525.05 -94 15.6130.45 -49
