Sangam Renewables standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 240.54% to Rs 1.26 croreNet profit of Sangam Renewables rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 240.54% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.260.37 241 OPM %65.085.41 -PBDT0.100.01 900 PBT0.060.01 500 NP0.030.01 200
