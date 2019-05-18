JUST IN
Sanghi Industries standalone net profit rises 42.10% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.80% to Rs 275.96 crore

Net profit of Sanghi Industries rose 42.10% to Rs 26.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.80% to Rs 275.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 253.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.63% to Rs 52.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 93.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.37% to Rs 1060.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1026.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales275.96253.63 9 1060.971026.37 3 OPM %16.6816.26 -14.5221.03 - PBDT39.8337.07 7 123.94165.69 -25 PBT26.4318.60 42 52.6093.31 -44 NP26.4318.60 42 52.6093.31 -44

First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 13:51 IST

