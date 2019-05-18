Sanghi Industries standalone net profit rises 42.10% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.80% to Rs 275.96 crore

Net profit of rose 42.10% to Rs 26.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.80% to Rs 275.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 253.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.63% to Rs 52.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 93.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.37% to Rs 1060.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1026.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

