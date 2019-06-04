JUST IN
Business Standard

Sanghvi Forging & Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 33.79% to Rs 19.44 crore

Net Loss of Sanghvi Forging & Engineering reported to Rs 15.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.79% to Rs 19.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 23.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.83% to Rs 61.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales19.4414.53 34 61.1854.71 12 OPM %9.162.00 -6.702.94 - PBDT-12.92-4.30 -200 -11.36-14.27 20 PBT-15.03-6.47 -132 -19.95-23.10 14 NP-15.03-6.47 -132 -19.95-23.10 14

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 14:14 IST

