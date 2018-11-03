JUST IN
Sanghvi Movers reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.23 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 44.95% to Rs 57.53 crore

Net Loss of Sanghvi Movers reported to Rs 13.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 22.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 44.95% to Rs 57.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 39.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales57.5339.69 45 OPM %31.4627.31 -PBDT15.12-1.01 LP PBT-21.20-34.26 38 NP-13.23-22.31 41

Sat, November 03 2018. 08:15 IST

