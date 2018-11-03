Sanghvi Movers reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.23 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sanghvi Movers reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.38 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Sanghvi Movers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Sebi passes order against certain entities in HDFC MF front running case
Sanghvi Forging & Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.47 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Kerala Ayurveda forms JV with Sanghvi Brands to expand Ayurvedagram
-
Sales rise 44.95% to Rs 57.53 croreNet Loss of Sanghvi Movers reported to Rs 13.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 22.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 44.95% to Rs 57.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 39.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales57.5339.69 45 OPM %31.4627.31 -PBDT15.12-1.01 LP PBT-21.20-34.26 38 NP-13.23-22.31 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU