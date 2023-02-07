Sangrahalaya Timber & Crafts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Sangrahalaya Timber & Crafts reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
