Sanguine Media reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Sanguine Media reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 95.99% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales02.07 -100 0.4110.22 -96 OPM %0-2.90 --14.630.59 - PBDT0.01-0.04 LP -0.020.11 PL PBT0.01-0.04 LP -0.020.11 PL NP0.01-0.02 LP -0.020.17 PL
