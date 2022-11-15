Sanjivani Paranteral standalone net profit declines 30.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.30% to Rs 8.33 crore

Net profit of Sanjivani Paranteral declined 30.63% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.30% to Rs 8.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.339.7213.5713.581.231.361.011.110.771.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)