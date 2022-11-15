Sanjivani Paranteral standalone net profit declines 30.63% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.30% to Rs 8.33 croreNet profit of Sanjivani Paranteral declined 30.63% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.30% to Rs 8.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.339.72 -14 OPM %13.5713.58 -PBDT1.231.36 -10 PBT1.011.11 -9 NP0.771.11 -31
