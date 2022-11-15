JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Jash Engineering reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.64 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sanjivani Paranteral standalone net profit declines 30.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 14.30% to Rs 8.33 crore

Net profit of Sanjivani Paranteral declined 30.63% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.30% to Rs 8.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.339.72 -14 OPM %13.5713.58 -PBDT1.231.36 -10 PBT1.011.11 -9 NP0.771.11 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU