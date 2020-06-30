Sankhya Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 99.88% to Rs 0.04 croreNet Loss of Sankhya Infotech reported to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 99.88% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 71.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 99.02% to Rs 1.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 164.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.0433.67 -100 1.60164.05 -99 OPM %-950.00-14.23 --3848.137.71 - PBDT-0.34-8.80 96 -61.808.50 PL PBT-2.53-11.43 78 -70.90-1.52 -4564 NP-2.63-11.46 77 -71.21-1.61 -4323
