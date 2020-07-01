Sanmit Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 82.62% to Rs 18.81 croreNet profit of Sanmit Infra reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 82.62% to Rs 18.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 64.18% to Rs 1.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.75% to Rs 50.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 120.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales18.8110.30 83 50.80120.24 -58 OPM %4.63-0.10 -2.970.49 - PBDT0.88-0.01 LP 1.510.72 110 PBT0.79-0.01 LP 1.340.72 86 NP0.63-0.03 LP 1.100.67 64
