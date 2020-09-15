JUST IN
Sanmit Infra standalone net profit rises 1450.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 35.05% to Rs 7.43 crore

Net profit of Sanmit Infra rose 1450.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.05% to Rs 7.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.4311.44 -35 OPM %6.590.26 -PBDT0.480.03 1500 PBT0.370.03 1133 NP0.310.02 1450

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 08:49 IST

