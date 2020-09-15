Sanmit Infra standalone net profit rises 1450.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.05% to Rs 7.43 crore

Net profit of Sanmit Infra rose 1450.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.05% to Rs 7.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.7.4311.446.590.260.480.030.370.030.310.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)