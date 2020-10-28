Sanofi India Q2 PAT rises 5% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Sanofi India slips as Q1 PAT declines 8% to 85 cr
Sanofi India completes slump sale of manufacturing facility at Ankleshwar
Sanofi India announces change in directorate
Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA nod for fingolimod capsules, verapamil hydrochloride injection
GSK exits HUL, sells 5.7 pc stake for Rs 25,480 cr
-
Sanofi India reported 5% rise in net profit to Rs 132.90 crore on a 11.9% decline in revenue from operation to Rs 686.60 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
Profit before tax in Q2 FY21 stood at Rs 185.9 crore, up 40.1% from Rs 132.70 crore reported in Q2 FY20. Current tax expense jumped 61.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 53.60 crore during the quarter.
"For the quarter ended 30 September 2020, the company has reported a drop in sales by 11% compared to corresponding quarter in 2019. The financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2020 are not comparable with that of corresponding quarter in 2019 and previous quarters of 2020 due to completion of slump sale transaction on 29 May 2020, which resulted in transfer of Ankleshwar manufacturing facility and few products to Zentiva Private Limited. Some therapy areas were impacted negatively due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The impact assessment of COVID-19 is a continuing process given the uncertainties associated with its nature and duration. The company will continue to monitor any material changes to future economic conditions," Sanofi said in its notes to accounts.
Sanofi India manufactures pharmaceuticals and chemicals. The company has portfolio of vaccines, major biological products, generics medicines, consumer healthcare, animal healthcare, and has a presence in both traditional and emerging markets.
The scrip rose 0.79% to Rs 8450. It traded in the range of 8310 and 8450 so far during the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU