Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit declines 10.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.41% to Rs 633.71 croreNet profit of Sansera Engineering declined 10.16% to Rs 45.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.41% to Rs 633.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 539.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales633.71539.74 17 OPM %16.7519.76 -PBDT94.2897.49 -3 PBT62.7568.72 -9 NP45.9051.09 -10
