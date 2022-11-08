Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit declines 10.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.41% to Rs 633.71 crore

Net profit of Sansera Engineering declined 10.16% to Rs 45.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.41% to Rs 633.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 539.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.633.71539.7416.7519.7694.2897.4962.7568.7245.9051.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)