Santosh Industries standalone net profit rises 318.18% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 160.92% to Rs 12.42 crore

Net profit of rose 318.18% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 160.92% to Rs 12.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.78% to Rs 7.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.44% to Rs 21.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

