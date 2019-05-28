Santosh Industries standalone net profit rises 318.18% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 160.92% to Rs 12.42 croreNet profit of Santosh Industries rose 318.18% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 160.92% to Rs 12.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 59.78% to Rs 7.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.44% to Rs 21.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales12.424.76 161 21.4524.22 -11 OPM %85.0240.13 -63.5989.55 - PBDT10.581.93 448 13.6621.71 -37 PBT10.511.89 456 13.4421.61 -38 NP5.061.21 318 7.6318.97 -60
