Sanwaria Consumer standalone net profit rises 12.35% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 12.35% to Rs 40.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.36% to Rs 1511.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1407.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 86.76% to Rs 158.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 84.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.93% to Rs 5303.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5054.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

