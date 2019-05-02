JUST IN
Sanwaria Consumer standalone net profit rises 12.35% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.36% to Rs 1511.49 crore

Net profit of Sanwaria Consumer rose 12.35% to Rs 40.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.36% to Rs 1511.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1407.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 86.76% to Rs 158.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 84.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.93% to Rs 5303.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5054.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1511.491407.82 7 5303.795054.73 5 OPM %4.824.65 -5.363.94 - PBDT51.6845.36 14 203.45124.54 63 PBT49.5243.54 14 195.27116.51 68 NP40.1135.70 12 158.1784.69 87

