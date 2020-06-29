JUST IN
Saptarishi Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 80.66% to Rs 10.93 crore

Net profit of Saptarishi Agro Industries reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 80.66% to Rs 10.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.71% to Rs 38.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.936.05 81 38.0338.69 -2 OPM %0.180.33 -0.130.41 - PBDT0.050.10 -50 0.090.25 -64 PBT0.050.10 -50 0.090.03 200 NP0.07-0.02 LP -0.06-0.09 33

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 16:56 IST

