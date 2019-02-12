JUST IN
Sensex slides over 240 pts, Nifty ends at 10,831.40
Saptarishi Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 19.89 crore

Net profit of Saptarishi Agro Industries reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 19.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales19.890 0 OPM %0.800 -PBDT0.16-0.04 LP PBT0.09-0.13 LP NP0.09-0.13 LP

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:25 IST

