Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.31% to Rs 8.67 croreNet profit of Saptarishi Agro Industries declined 23.08% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.31% to Rs 8.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.6710.36 -16 OPM %1.151.06 -PBDT0.100.14 -29 PBT0.100.13 -23 NP0.100.13 -23
