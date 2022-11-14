JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.78 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.31% to Rs 8.67 crore

Net profit of Saptarishi Agro Industries declined 23.08% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.31% to Rs 8.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.6710.36 -16 OPM %1.151.06 -PBDT0.100.14 -29 PBT0.100.13 -23 NP0.100.13 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU