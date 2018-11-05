JUST IN
Sar Auto Products standalone net profit rises 480.00% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 160.75% to Rs 2.79 crore

Net profit of Sar Auto Products rose 480.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 160.75% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales2.791.07 161 OPM %22.2228.04 -PBDT0.640.33 94 PBT0.290.05 480 NP0.290.05 480

