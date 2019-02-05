Saral Mining reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Saral Mining reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Fiscal Deficit Surges To 112.4% Of Full Year Budget Target
Gurugram Saral Kendra first in Haryana to offer digital payment solutions
Defence budget pegged at Rs 3.05 lakh crore
Budget session from Jan 31 till Feb 13, Budget presentation on Feb 1
-
Sales reported at Rs 2.43 croreNet Loss of Saral Mining reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.430 0 OPM %-0.410 -PBDT-0.01-0.01 0 PBT-0.01-0.01 0 NP-0.01-0.01 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU