Saral Mining standalone net profit rises 26.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.32% to Rs 5.36 crore

Net profit of Saral Mining rose 26.67% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.32% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.86% to Rs 11.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.366.99 -23 11.0913.18 -16 OPM %-19.78-4.29 --11.63-2.96 - PBDT0.190.15 27 0.080.06 33 PBT0.190.15 27 0.080.06 33 NP0.190.15 27 0.080.04 100

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 11:38 IST

