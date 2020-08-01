Saral Mining standalone net profit rises 26.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.32% to Rs 5.36 crore

Net profit of Saral Mining rose 26.67% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.32% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.86% to Rs 11.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

5.366.9911.0913.18-19.78-4.29-11.63-2.960.190.150.080.060.190.150.080.060.190.150.080.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)