Sarda Proteins reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sarda Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Sarda Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Sarda Proteins reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Sarda Plywood Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Sarda Plywood Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 120.65% to Rs 2.03 croreNet Loss of Sarda Proteins reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 120.65% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.030.92 121 OPM %-0.99-9.78 -PBDT-0.02-0.09 78 PBT-0.02-0.09 78 NP-0.02-0.09 78
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU