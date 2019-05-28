Sarda Proteins reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 161.73% to Rs 2.12 croreNet profit of Sarda Proteins reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 161.73% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.00% to Rs 7.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.120.81 162 7.155.63 27 OPM %0.94-14.81 --2.38-6.75 - PBDT0.09-0.11 LP -0.07-0.36 81 PBT0.09-0.11 LP -0.08-0.37 78 NP0.02-0.12 LP -0.12-0.33 64
