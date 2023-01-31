Sarda Proteins reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.15% to Rs 2.27 croreSarda Proteins reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.15% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.272.74 -17 OPM %-1.761.09 -PBDT00.06 -100 PBT00.06 -100 NP00.06 -100
