Sarda Proteins reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.15% to Rs 2.27 crore

Sarda Proteins reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.15% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.272.74-1.761.0900.0600.0600.06

