K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 69.41% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sarda Proteins reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 17.15% to Rs 2.27 crore

Sarda Proteins reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.15% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.272.74 -17 OPM %-1.761.09 -PBDT00.06 -100 PBT00.06 -100 NP00.06 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:37 IST

