Saregama India Ltd jumps nearly 20%

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 334.65, up 19.99% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 39.53% in last one year as compared to a 15.86% fall in NIFTY and a 40.52% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 334.65, up 19.99% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 10114.7. The Sensex is at 34276.99, up 1.33%. Saregama India Ltd has added around 28.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 16.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1259.4, up 2.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 72626 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.47 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

